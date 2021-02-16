FlypMe (FYP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5,594.00

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. In the last week, FlypMe has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar. One FlypMe token can now be bought for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $730,917.70 and approximately $5,594.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00061744 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $404.45 or 0.00816852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006809 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00045612 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003968 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,400.09 or 0.04847402 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00024161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00015466 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FYP is a token. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FlypMe

