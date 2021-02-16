FOAM Trading Up 21.1% Over Last 7 Days (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 16th. One FOAM token can now be bought for about $0.0375 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. FOAM has a market cap of $11.55 million and approximately $36,801.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FOAM has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00064822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $433.32 or 0.00896552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006732 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00048906 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,450.44 or 0.05069981 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00024692 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00016749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00032397 BTC.

FOAM (CRYPTO:FOAM) is a token. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,208,994 tokens. FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

FOAM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

