Focus Graphite Inc. (FMS.V) (CVE:FMS) Trading Down 13.3%

Focus Graphite Inc. (FMS.V) (CVE:FMS) dropped 13.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 4,017,804 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,313,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$79.64 million and a PE ratio of -15.00.

About Focus Graphite Inc. (FMS.V) (CVE:FMS)

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the CÃ´te Nord region of QuÃ©bec.

