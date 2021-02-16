Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Raised to $56.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FL. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup raised Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Foot Locker from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.43.

NYSE FL opened at $52.13 on Tuesday. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $52.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. On average, analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,017 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,425.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L bought 342,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.16 per share, with a total value of $13,082,774.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,817,532 shares of company stock worth $69,490,833 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at about $82,093,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,505,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,190,945 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $169,482,000 after acquiring an additional 264,258 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,962 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $30,288,000 after acquiring an additional 249,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,290,443 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $306,864,000 after purchasing an additional 201,040 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

