Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

FOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Forestar Group from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Forestar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

NYSE FOR opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.15. Forestar Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $307.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Forestar Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOR. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 164,736 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,217 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 296.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,856 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

