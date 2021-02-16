Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.
FOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Forestar Group from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Forestar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.
NYSE FOR opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.15. Forestar Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOR. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 164,736 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,217 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 296.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,856 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Forestar Group
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.
