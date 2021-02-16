Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Short Interest Up 25.7% in January

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the January 14th total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 418,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days. Currently, 9.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FMTX. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in Forma Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,024,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,668,000 after purchasing an additional 253,367 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,920,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,502,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 27,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FMTX traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.82. The stock had a trading volume of 790,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,773. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.24. Forma Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $56.33.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

