FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Sets New 52-Week High at $51.60

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.60 and last traded at $51.60, with a volume of 1799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. FormFactor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.95 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,156,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,219 shares in the company, valued at $17,777,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 473,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 175,045 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 93,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 140,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 64,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

