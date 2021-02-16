Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its position in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,004 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 39,097 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.19% of Forterra worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forterra in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Forterra during the third quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Forterra by 219.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forterra during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Forterra during the third quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Forterra from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Forterra from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Forterra in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FRTA opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Forterra, Inc. has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $21.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 2.54.

Forterra Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

