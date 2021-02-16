Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.90

Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.90 and last traded at $21.55, with a volume of 1459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.49.

FRTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Forterra in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Forterra in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Forterra in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Forterra in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forterra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Get Forterra alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Forterra by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Forterra by 5.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Forterra during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Forterra during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Forterra by 123.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forterra Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.