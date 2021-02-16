Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Hits New 52-Week High at $166.54

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $166.54 and last traded at $165.66, with a volume of 8328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.73.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global raised Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.87.

Get Fortinet alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.77. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.30, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $783,699.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,995.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,179,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,130,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,057,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,788 shares of company stock worth $6,549,402 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 353,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $734,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 837.4% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 62,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 55,811 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $879,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.