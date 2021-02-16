Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,846 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Fortis were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 42.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,732,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,540 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 578.7% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,018,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,592,000 after purchasing an additional 868,316 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,992,000 after purchasing an additional 668,400 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 7.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,454,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,665,000 after purchasing an additional 590,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,146,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,686,000 after purchasing an additional 317,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTS opened at $40.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.69.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3962 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.73%.

FTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

