Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Price Target Cut to $59.00

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) had its price target reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FTS. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FTS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.63. The company had a trading volume of 38,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,845. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.69. Fortis has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $44.72.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Fortis during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortis by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Fortis in the third quarter worth $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Fortis by 22.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Fortis in the third quarter worth $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.