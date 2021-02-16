Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,531 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the third quarter worth $209,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Fortive by 12.9% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Fortive by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Fortive by 34.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Fortive by 7.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 135,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,354,000 after purchasing an additional 9,111 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on FTV. UBS Group began coverage on Fortive in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

In related news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $71.52 on Tuesday. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $82.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.44 and a 200-day moving average of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. Research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.