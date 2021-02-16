Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Raised to Buy at Commerzbank

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fortum Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of Fortum Oyj to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS FOJCY opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. Fortum Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $5.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.38.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Russia, Poland, India, other parts of the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

