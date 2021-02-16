Forum Merger III Co. (NASDAQ:FIII) Short Interest Up 28.7% in January

Forum Merger III Co. (NASDAQ:FIII) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 809,300 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the January 14th total of 628,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIII. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Forum Merger III in the 4th quarter valued at $12,316,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forum Merger III during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,935,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forum Merger III during the 4th quarter valued at $11,073,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Forum Merger III during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,964,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Forum Merger III during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIII stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.94. 4,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,221. Forum Merger III has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.08.

Forum Merger III Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

