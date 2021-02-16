Forward Air Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the transportation company on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd.
Forward Air has increased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years.
Shares of FWRD traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.61. 219,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,871. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $39.59 and a 12 month high of $88.67.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Forward Air from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Forward Air has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.
In other Forward Air news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $227,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,013.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,621 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $194,294.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,308.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,365 shares of company stock worth $2,030,700 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Forward Air Company Profile
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
