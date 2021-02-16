Forward Air Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the transportation company on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd.

Forward Air has increased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Shares of FWRD traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.61. 219,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,871. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $39.59 and a 12 month high of $88.67.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.90). Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Forward Air from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Forward Air has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

In other Forward Air news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $227,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,013.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,621 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $194,294.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,308.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,365 shares of company stock worth $2,030,700 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.