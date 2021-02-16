Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to Outperform

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) was upgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $101.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.44% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Forward Air from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.
Shares of FWRD opened at $86.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.59 and a 200-day moving average of $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $39.59 and a 52 week high of $88.20.
In other Forward Air news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $194,294.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,308.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. Hance sold 7,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $580,917.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,197.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,700 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Forward Air by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Forward Air by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.
Forward Air Company Profile
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
