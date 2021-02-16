Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to Outperform

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) was upgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $101.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Forward Air from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of FWRD opened at $86.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.59 and a 200-day moving average of $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $39.59 and a 52 week high of $88.20.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.90). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Forward Air will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Forward Air news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $194,294.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,308.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. Hance sold 7,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $580,917.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,197.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,700 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Forward Air by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Forward Air by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

