Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Shares Gap Up to $4.20

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.20, but opened at $6.10. Forward Industries shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 23,910 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.97 million, a PE ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 1.21.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $8.61 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Forward Industries, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
About Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.
