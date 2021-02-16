Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Shares Gap Up to $4.20

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.20, but opened at $6.10. Forward Industries shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 23,910 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.97 million, a PE ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 1.21.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $8.61 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Forward Industries, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 779,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,894 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 7.89% of Forward Industries worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

