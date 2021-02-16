Forward Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Forward Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 126,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,728,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Forward Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Forward Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 29,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 393,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,808,000 after acquiring an additional 139,140 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter.

IWN traded up $1.49 on Tuesday, hitting $153.45. 6,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,776. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.63 and a 200-day moving average of $119.23. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $153.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

