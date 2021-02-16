Forward Management LLC Buys Shares of 51,520 Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Forward Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,000. Boston Properties accounts for 0.9% of Forward Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after buying an additional 16,972 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BXP traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,883. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $147.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.54 and a 200-day moving average of $89.04.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

Several research firms recently commented on BXP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI cut Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.44.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

