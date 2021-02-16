Forward Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Forward Management LLC trimmed its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 360,030 shares during the quarter. Sabra Health Care REIT makes up approximately 1.3% of Forward Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Forward Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $7,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 518,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3,438.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,456,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,161 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 146.5% in the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 431,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 256,580 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JMP Securities raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.08.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $17.78. The stock had a trading volume of 14,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,483. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $22.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.52%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.