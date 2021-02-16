Forward Management LLC Sells 282,110 Shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

Forward Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 282,110 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners makes up about 0.8% of Forward Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Forward Management LLC owned 0.07% of Brookfield Property Partners worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 19.4% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 46.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BPY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,099,910. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average of $14.24. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $18.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Brookfield Property Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

