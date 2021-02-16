Foxtons Group plc (FOXT.L) (LON:FOXT) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $57.82

Foxtons Group plc (FOXT.L) (LON:FOXT) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.82 and traded as high as $75.80. Foxtons Group plc (FOXT.L) shares last traded at $71.80, with a volume of 1,187,564 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 57.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 44.07. The firm has a market cap of £225.25 million and a P/E ratio of -18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.65, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Sales, Lettings, and Mortgage Broking. The Sales segment sells residential properties. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties.

