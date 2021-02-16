Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Short Interest Update

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 555,000 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the January 14th total of 737,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Franchise Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Franchise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Shares of FRG stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,597. Franchise Group has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $37.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.22.

In other news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc purchased 757,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,457,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Franchise Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,460,000 after purchasing an additional 28,838 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Franchise Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $576,000. 43.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

