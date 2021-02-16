Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.50-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.365-1.395 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $74.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.22. Franklin Electric has a 52-week low of $41.25 and a 52-week high of $76.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.82%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FELE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Electric has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.33.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

