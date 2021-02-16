Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Sets New 12-Month High at $77.47

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.47 and last traded at $77.47, with a volume of 824 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.81.

Several analysts recently commented on FELE shares. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.22. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 33.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 384,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,627,000 after purchasing an additional 34,145 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,599,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,265,000 after purchasing an additional 191,717 shares during the period. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Company Profile (NASDAQ:FELE)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

