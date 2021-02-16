Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE) Trading 1% Higher

Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE)’s share price traded up 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.36 and last traded at $27.28. 1,181 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 4,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.02.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.62.

