Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:FLHK) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:FLHK) rose 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $28.75. Approximately 3,859 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 3,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.56.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average of $24.91.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.