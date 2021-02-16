Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH) Trading 1.7% Higher

Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH) traded up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.97 and last traded at $30.93. 593,484 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,856% from the average session volume of 20,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.42.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.56.

