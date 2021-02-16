Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Shares Up 5.3%

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.09 and last traded at $32.90. 28,923,238 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 23,996,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.23.

A number of research firms recently commented on FCX. Argus raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.53.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.51 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $12,255,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,890,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,776,851.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $11,776,715.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,724,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,747,502.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,365,482 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,466,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504,643 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 736,350.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 53,760,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 53,753,619 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,857,825 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,115,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,986 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,978,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $910,145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,954,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,652,639 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

