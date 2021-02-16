Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Upgraded at Citigroup

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $36.00 target price on the natural resource company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FCX. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $32.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Argus raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.53.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $31.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.42 and a 200-day moving average of $21.11. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.96 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $11,776,715.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,724,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,747,502.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $12,255,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,890,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,776,851.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,776 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 73,700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

