Freicoin Price Hits $0.0123 (FRC)

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. Freicoin has a market capitalization of $707,259.23 and $61.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Freicoin has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One Freicoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000166 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 54.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Freicoin

Freicoin (CRYPTO:FRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,280,899 coins. The official message board for Freicoin is freicoinalliance.com . Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Freicoin’s official website is freico.in

According to CryptoCompare, “FireRoosterCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. The coin was made for the Chinese community and its name is based in the Chinese culture, in which Fire Roosters are Hardworking, resourceful, courageous and talented. “

Buying and Selling Freicoin

Freicoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Freicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Freicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

