Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €61.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) received a €61.00 ($71.76) price target from analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FME. UBS Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €71.75 ($84.41).

Shares of FME stock traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €61.40 ($72.24). 698,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €66.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is €69.72. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 52-week high of €81.10 ($95.41).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

