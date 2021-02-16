Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB) & Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Financial Survey

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) and Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS:FHLB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) alerts:

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Friendly Hills Bank has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) and Friendly Hills Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) 4 3 1 0 1.63 Friendly Hills Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) and Friendly Hills Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) 25.27% 10.29% 0.52% Friendly Hills Bank 12.30% 4.62% 0.54%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) and Friendly Hills Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) $7.29 billion 3.54 $2.13 billion N/A N/A Friendly Hills Bank $6.68 million 2.67 $1.10 million N/A N/A

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) has higher revenue and earnings than Friendly Hills Bank.

Summary

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) beats Friendly Hills Bank on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company's Large Corporates & Financial Institutions division offers commercial and investment banking services to large corporate and institutional clients in the Nordic region, Germany, and the United Kingdom. Its offerings include equity and debt capital markets transaction services; financing, as well as advice relating to investment banking activities; products and services for cash management and trade finance; brokerage and trading services; post trade investor services such as custody, risk and valuation, and collateral management services; and macroeconomic analysis and securities research services. The company's Corporate & Private Customers division provides everyday banking services for private individuals and smaller companies, and private banking services for high net worth individuals in the Nordic countries. It also offers complex banking and advisory services to medium-sized companies; and issues cards in the Nordic countries under the SEB's brands, as well as for Eurocard and several other partner brands. Its Baltic division provides full banking and advisory services to private individuals and small and medium-sized corporate customers in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. The company's Life division offers life insurance solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients primarily in the Nordic and Baltic countries. Its offerings include unit-linked, portfolio bond, and traditional insurance, as well as health and sickness insurance. Its Investment Management division provides asset management services through a range of funds and portfolio mandates to institutional investors, as well as retail and private banking clients in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, and Baltic countries. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Friendly Hills Bank

Friendly Hills Bank provides financial services for individuals and businesses in Southern California. The company accepts checking, saving, money market, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include consumer, working capital and professional lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction financing, business expansion, and small business administration loans; home equity lines of credit; machinery, commercial vehicle, and equipment financing; and letters of credit. The company also offers credit and debit cards; and overdraft, automated teller machines, direct deposit, cash management, remote deposit capture, business professional, automated clearing house, courier, sweep accounts, wire transfers, positive pay, payroll, and online and mobile banking services. It operates branches in Whittier and Santa Fe Springs, California. Friendly Hills Bank was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Whittier, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.