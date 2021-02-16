FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Shares Purchased by Capital Wealth Management LLC

Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares during the period. FS KKR Capital Corp. II makes up 1.3% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of FS KKR Capital Corp. II worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,051,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 42,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource America Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital Corp. II alerts:

In related news, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 1,600 shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $28,144.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,628.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.58.

Shares of NYSE:FSKR traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.47. 5,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,207. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $18.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.38.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.