FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,827 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of FTI Consulting worth $5,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 342.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 79,918 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 16.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 15.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 16.7% in the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FCN opened at $106.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.53. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.87 and a 12-month high of $144.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

