FTI Foodtech International (CVE:FTI) Shares Gap Down to $0.14

FTI Foodtech International Inc. (CVE:FTI) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.14, but opened at C$0.12. FTI Foodtech International shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 10,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of C$1.71 million and a P/E ratio of 30.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17.

About FTI Foodtech International (CVE:FTI)

FTI Foodtech International Inc engages in the resale of liquidation merchandise. It exchanges goods on barter exchanges for which transactions are tendered using barter exchange dollars. The company also focuses on developing FLASH coins for the barter and food industries. In addition, it engages in the surplus goods business.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Foodtech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Foodtech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.