fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Stock Price Down 7.2%

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.36 and last traded at $43.28. 12,826,615 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 30,946,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.66.

FUBO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on fuboTV in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on fuboTV from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barrington Research began coverage on fuboTV in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. fuboTV currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth $86,000.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

