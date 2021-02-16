FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Down 9.1%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares traded down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.22 and last traded at $23.81. 25,456,938 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 51,847,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.20.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered FuelCell Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.77 and a beta of 5.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.86.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CEO Jason Few bought 11,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $197,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,190.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 78,960 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 52,104 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,970,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

