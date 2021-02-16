Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) Trading Up 5.5%

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT)’s stock price was up 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.77 and last traded at $1.72. Approximately 2,186,540 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 3,668,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

Separately, TheStreet raised Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 541,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.36% of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:BHAT)

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. designs, produces, promotes, and sells animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Xiamen, China.

