Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Trading 7.3% Higher

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) traded up 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.95 and last traded at $14.93. 243,396 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 186,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average of $10.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, insider Robert J. Gould sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $120,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 524,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,340,127.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Peter G. Thomson sold 6,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $92,498.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FULC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 212,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 479.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,510,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,303 shares during the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

