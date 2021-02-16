Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Trading Down 6.9%

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)’s stock price traded down 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $140.79 and last traded at $150.00. 2,378,233 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 2,351,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.09.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 74.26 and a beta of 1.92.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 434,085 shares in the company, valued at $19,967,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $550,159.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,882,483.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,007 shares of company stock valued at $2,137,959. 45.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

