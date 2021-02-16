Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Shares Gap Down to $844.00

Shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 844 ($11.03), but opened at GBX 812 ($10.61). Fuller, Smith & Turner shares last traded at GBX 833.30 ($10.89), with a volume of 69,436 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £269.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 768.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 652.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.87, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

