Function X Price Reaches $0.12 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Function X has a market cap of $26.96 million and $1.96 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Function X has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Function X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,643.23 or 0.99541753 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00047728 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005311 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00096659 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000529 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00015779 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 229,915,840 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . The official website for Function X is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

Function X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

