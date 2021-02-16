Fundamenta (FMTA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5.15 Million

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 92.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Fundamenta has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $5.15 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fundamenta has traded up 439.1% against the US dollar. One Fundamenta token can now be purchased for approximately $1.23 or 0.00002489 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00063146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.75 or 0.00259743 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00080255 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00069829 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00083300 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $207.65 or 0.00418935 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.29 or 0.00184169 BTC.

Fundamenta Token Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,546,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,635 tokens. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network

Fundamenta Token Trading

Fundamenta can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

