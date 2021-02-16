FunFair Trading 12.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last seven days, FunFair has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One FunFair token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0331 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FunFair has a market cap of $216.73 million and $4.65 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00064568 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.54 or 0.00887929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006707 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00048411 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,451.61 or 0.05032668 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00024658 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00016622 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00032616 BTC.

FunFair is a token. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official website is funfair.io . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech

FunFair can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

