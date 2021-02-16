Furucombo (COMBO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.20 Million

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $19.65 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Furucombo token can now be purchased for about $4.33 or 0.00008816 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Furucombo has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Furucombo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00060985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.62 or 0.00266159 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00086351 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00075745 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00088221 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $198.58 or 0.00404620 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.54 or 0.00184481 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 tokens. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

Buying and Selling Furucombo

Furucombo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Furucombo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Furucombo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.