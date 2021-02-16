Fuse Network Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. In the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded up 106.5% against the dollar. Fuse Network has a total market cap of $9.37 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00059356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.26 or 0.00263667 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00086079 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00074108 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00088239 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $204.48 or 0.00410752 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.52 or 0.00181826 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins.

Fuse Network Coin Trading

Fuse Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

