Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 71.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet cut Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BOCOM International started coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ FUTU opened at $147.57 on Tuesday. Futu has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $204.25. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 175.68 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.42 and its 200 day moving average is $51.84.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $122.08 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Futu by 178.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 24,178 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 208.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 815,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,351,000 after buying an additional 551,631 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Futu by 15,147.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 766,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after buying an additional 761,025 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 28,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

