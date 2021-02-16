Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Up to $147.57

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $147.57, but opened at $170.12. Futu shares last traded at $166.45, with a volume of 119,699 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BOCOM International assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.03 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.84.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $122.08 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Futu by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 28,352 shares in the last quarter. FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in Futu in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Futu in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in Futu in the 3rd quarter valued at $801,000. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

